Ivey, Waggoner visit for Senior Citizens Day

Vestavia Hills City Hall was abuzz with activity Monday afternoon, but not because of City Council business.

The city celebrated National Senior Citizens Day with a reception and program to introduce seniors to the various activities available to them throughout the community, and to meet a few public figures in the process.

Governor Kay Ivey and State Sen. Jabo Waggoner were welcomed with handshakes and more than a few hugs, as the governor noted, as the officials made their way through the crowd to meet with seniors and visit the booths.

Groups such as the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and the Vestavia Hills Senior Citizens Association were on hand giving out information and goodies to interested seniors, and guests were treated to light snacks and beverages.

Seniors ranging in age from the "official" start of the demographic at 60 to well into their 90s packed into the city council chambers to hear from the event's honored guests.

Mayor Pro-Tem Rusty Weaver welcomed the group and introduced the current and past city leaders present, and presented Ivey with a Key to the City.

Ivey addressed the group on a variety of topics, including the need to focus on education.

"One of the best investments we can make, of course, in our children is education," she said.

She described her "Strong Start, Strong Finish" initiative to shore up the various levels of education in the state, focusing on reading in early education, including computer science training in middle and high schools and creating post-secondary opportunities to provide job training or college experiences.

Ivey recognized the seniors for their clear commitment to their community, and for their service over the years, but added that now isn't the time to give up.

"For years, each of you has made great contributions to our society. You have been productive members of the workforce ... And I can personally attest that it gets easier as we get older to want to take it a little easier," she said, "... but let me tell you today, resist that urge."

Ivey encouraged the group to reach out to younger generations and pass along their wisdom and patriotism.

"There is work to be done, and you have a great gift to do it," she said.

When asked by an audience member whether or not she was planning on running to keep her office in 2018, Ivey replied: "I'm seriously considering that, and we're taking all the necessary measures to be successful."

Waggoner also spoke, reflecting on his connection to Vestavia Hills and work with the general fund budget.

He thanked the previous and current council members for the hard work they have done and continue to do to build up the city.

