I Love America Night moved due to weather

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce opted to postpone I Love America Night to Thursday, July 6, after heavy rains were forecasted to continue drenching the area.

The event will look very much the same, beginning at 6 p.m. at Wald Park. The July 6 iteration will still include a free swim from 6-7:30 p.m., a kids area hosted by Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church, and a showing of Beauty and the Beast at 8 p.m.

The Pops in the Park concert was scheduled to still be held Thursday, but moved inside to the Conference Center at Shades Mountain Baptist Church. The entrance to the center is on the Canyon Road side of the building.

"We hope you have a safe and happy Independence Day and can join us next week for I Love America Night," the chamber said in a news release.