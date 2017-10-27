Hundreds show up for Vestavia Hills 2017 Library Spooktacular

1 of 24
April Moon, the children's library at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest, greets Alonna McCruter (Wonder Woman) and Timberly Payton (the headless horseman) in the lobby of the library at the 2017 Library Spooktacular on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Lily Hope Brunson, 3, of Vestavia Hills, Alabama, was among the guests at the 2017 Library Spooktacular at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Snacks spill out of skeletons on tables at the 2017 Library Spooktacular at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Casey O'Dell, a storyteller at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, tells children a story at the 2017 Library Spooktacular on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Children follow directions to stretch during a storytime at the 2017 Library Spooktacular at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Anna Kate Amacher, 2, of Trussville, Alabama, listens with her aunt, Paige Osborne, during a storytime at the 2017 Library Spooktacular at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
A child listens during storytime at the 2017 Library Spooktacular at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
A child interacts with storyteller Casey O'Dell during a storytime at the 2017 Library Spooktacular at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Children pick out candy from Eden Pfaff's pumpkin after a storytime at the 2017 Library Spooktacular at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Riley Lu, 3, and her brother, Mason Lu, 7, of Helena, Alabama, were among about 225 guests at the 2017 Library Spooktacular at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
A child picks out candy after a storytime at the 2017 Library Spooktacular at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Neil Sanyal, 4, of Vestavia Hills, Alabama, makes a Frankenstein bookmark at the 2017 Library Spooktacular at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Ayon Roychowdhury of Homewood, Alabama, at left, and Shambeau Das of Vestavia Hills, Alabama, make bookmarks at a craft station at the 2017 Library Spooktacular at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Chandler Moon, a volunteer at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, tells guests at the 2017 Library Spooktacular that library staffers have only lost three people in the woods before a group heads out for a progressive storytime in the dark woods behind the library on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
A group heads down a trail into the woods behind the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, during a progressive storytime at the 2017 Library Spooktacular event on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Guests went to three stations in the woods to hear different parts of the story.
Anna Wallace, a part-time employee at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, tells part of a story in the woods behind the library during the 2017 Library Spooktacular event on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Children line up for the costume contest at the 2017 Library Spooktacular at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Children line up for the costume contest at the 2017 Library Spooktacular at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. From left are Tia Bansal, Amanda Roig and Jory Yuan, all of Vestavia Hills.
Children line up for the costume contest at the 2017 Library Spooktacular at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. From left are Mason Lu of Helena, Alabama, and Kathleen DiRusso of Vestavia Hills.
Children line up for the costume contest at the 2017 Library Spooktacular at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. In the center are Lila DiRusso (Little Red Riding Hood) and Gretchen Ferguson (Day of the Dead theme), both of Vestavia Hills.
Children line up for the costume contest at the 2017 Library Spooktacular at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. From left are Lila DiRusso and Gretchen Ferguson, both of Vestavia Hills.
An estimated 225 people showed up for the 2017 Library Spooktacular at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Among the guests were, from left, Gretchen Ferguson, Lila DiRusso, Erin Ueltschey and Kathleen DiRusso, all of Vestavia Hills.
An estimated 225 people showed up for the 2017 Library Spooktacular at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest Friday night, officials said.
There were power rangers, princesses, video game characters and superheroes walking the halls and navigating the trails in the woods behind the library.
Children’s librarian April Moon, dressed as a laughing tree, greeted children as they entered the building and told them jokes and gave out candy.
The kids then were able to dance in the Monster Mash disco hall, visit Creepella’s Castle in the children’s program room, make Frankenstein, witch and werewolf bookmarks and listen to a progressive story as they visited different stations along the trails in the woods behind the library. The night ended with a costume contest.