Holiday Closings 2017

While the thermometer outside reads more like early fall, winter officially begins today, and the City of Vestavia Hills preps for holiday closings this week and next.

Holiday Closings

Municipal Offices: Dec. 22, Dec. 25, Dec. 29 and Jan. 1.

Vestavia Hills Civic Center: Dec. 22, Dec. 25, Dec. 29 and Jan. 1.

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest: Dec. 22-25, Dec. 29-Jan.1; The library will close at 6 p.m. Dec. 21 and Dec. 26-28.

Vestavia Hills BOE Office: Will re-open Jan. 3.

Jefferson County Offices: Dec. 25-26.

Vestavia Voice: Office closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Republic Services will not pick up trash on Monday, Dec. 25 or Monday, Jan. 1. Customers with Monday trash service will have their trash collected on the following day.

Outdoor city facilities will remain open.

Area Holiday Shopping Hours:

Riverchase Galleria: Open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Dec. 21-23; Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, Closed Christmas.

The Summit: Central office closed Christmas Day, individual store hours vary.

Have hours or closings we didn't include? Email efeatherston@starnespublishing.com with updates and suggestions.