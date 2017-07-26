Heavy rain causes "unprecedented" flooding in lower U.S. 31 Corridor

× Expand James Adams

Updated at 5:20 p.m.

A brief but heavy rainstorm caused significant flooding Wednesday in the lower corridor of U.S. 31.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning just after 1 p.m., after a pop-up storm dumped significant rainfall on the area for an hour, starting at about 12:30.

The speed of the rainfall combined with its nearly stationary position over the Patton Creek watershed, led to flooding that City Manager Jeff Downes referred to as "unprecedented," even for an area that floods frequently, as the corridor does.

Downes said the city had received early reports that three to five inches of rain fell in the area in less than an hour, and that though the stormwater infrastructure in the area is sound, it wasn't enough.

"No system can manage that," he said at a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

The Park South Plaza shopping center, which includes Steeds Jewelers, as well as the Vestavia Bowl shopping center and other businesses along Patton Creek were heavily impacted.

U.S. 31 was still impassable due to floodwaters well into the mid-afternoon hours, and Pizitz Drive also experienced significant flooding. Flooding extended into Hoover as well, including near the Riverchase Galleria and Lorna Road.

Downes said that despite the speed with which the water rose – a true flash flood situation – as of 4 p.m. there had been no reported injuries or any loss of life.

There was, however, significant property damage, the extent of which Downes said the city won't know for several days.

Vestavia Bowl General Manager Angela Nance said the water came up more quickly than they've ever seen, and was receding vastly more slowly than it has in the past.

Nance said once her husband saw the water rising in the parking lot, they immediately closed the alley and instructed everyone to leave.

Most employees were able to get away from the building before the water got too high, but Nance said she and her husband had to be rescued by the Vestavia Hills Fire Department.

Fire department Assistant Chief Marvin Green said the department dispatched its tactical unit and water rescue unit as soon as it became clear they would be needed, and the teams went through cars and along Patton Creek to make sure everyone was accounted for.

Even a few inches of water can wash away an automobile, so both the NWS and Vestavia first responders reminded drivers to "Turn Around, Don't Drown."

Vestavia Voice will update this story as information becomes available.