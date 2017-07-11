Heavy rain causes flooding in Cahaba Heights, Rocky Ridge

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Flooding in the Rocky Ridge area.

Heavy rains and storms Tuesday afternoon led to significant flash flooding in both Cahaba Heights and the Rocky Ridge area.

Vestavia Hills Police Department Captain Brian Gilham said Rocky Ridge Road never became impassable, and that water had receded.

In Cahaba Heights, however, Meadowlawn Drive at Green Valley Road was closed due to the continuing flooding.

Residents and others reported flooding over the roads and both approaching and affecting some houses in the area.

Gilham said the power was also out in Cahaba Heights, causing the streetlights to be out and traffic to experience significant delays on top of rush hour volume.

However, Gilham said the water was beginning to recede as of 5 p.m., and that this is not expected to be an extended flooding event.

Gilham wanted drivers to remember not to attempt to go through standing water of any depth, and for motorists or residents to call authorities if they saw flooding in the area.

To reach the Vestavia Hills Police Department for non life-threatening emergencies, call 978-0140.

Vestavia Voice will update this story as more information becomes available.