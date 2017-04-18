Grit and pearls: Edie Hand shares message of hope and endurance at prayer breakfast

× 1 of 12 Expand Emily Featherston VV-CITY-MayorsPrayerBreakfast-1 Edie Hand speaks at the 2017 Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast at Vestavia Country Club. × 2 of 12 Expand Emily Featherston VV-CITY-MayorsPrayerBreakfast-3 Mayor Ashley Curry makes remarks at the 2017 Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast. × 3 of 12 Expand Emily Featherston VV-CITY-MayorsPrayerBreakfast-7 Vestavia Hills Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast 2017. × 4 of 12 Expand Emily Featherston VV-CITY-MayorsPrayerBreakfast-6 Just Singin’ performs at the 2017 Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast at Vestavia Country Club. × 5 of 12 Expand Emily Featherston VV-CITY-MayorsPrayerBreakfast-8 Karen Odle introduces a speaker at the 2017 Vestavia Hills Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast. × 6 of 12 Expand Emily Featherston VV-CITY-MayorsPrayerBreakfast-5 Mayor Ashley Curry makes remarks at the 2017 Mayors Prayer Breakfast. × 7 of 12 Expand Emily Featherston VV-CITY-MayorsPrayerBreakfast-9 Miss Alabama Haley Barber prays at the 2017 Vestavia Hills Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast. × 8 of 12 Expand Emily Featherston VV-CITY-MayorsPrayerBreakfast-10 Former Alabama First Lady Patsy Riley introduces Edie Hand at the 2017 Vestavia Hills Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast. × 9 of 12 Expand Emily Featherston VV-CITY-MayorsPrayerBreakfast-4 Mayor Ashley Curry greets guests at the 2017 Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast. × 10 of 12 Expand Emily Featherston VV-CITY-MayorsPrayerBreakfast-11 Edie Hand embraces an audience member at the 2017 Vestavia Hills Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast. × 11 of 12 Expand Emily Featherston VV-CITY-MayorsPrayerBreakfast-2 Edie Hand (left) with Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry at the 2017 Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast. × 12 of 12 Expand Emily Featherston VV-CITY-MayorsPrayerBreakfast-12 Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry (center) stands with Haley Barber (left) and Patsy Riley (right) at the 2017 Vestavia Hills Mayor’s prayer breakfast. Prev Next

No grit, no pearl.

When it comes to oysters, you don't get a precious gem without a little irritation.

For Edie Hand, the keynote speaker at the 2018 Mayor's Prayer Breakfast, life is the same way: The greatest lessons have been taught to her during her hardest times by strong southern women and her family.

Hand spoke on April 18 in front of a crowd of city leaders and community members at Vestavia Country Club for Mayor Ashley Curry's first prayer breakfast.

As a businesswoman, author, television personality and filmmaker, Hand said that it has been her goal to continue the lessons of paying life forward and showing love to everyone, and in return, she has learned about the "pearls" of living a fulfilling life.

She has also learned that even in the darkest days, it is best to pursue joy.

"Joy is a direct obedience for us," she said, quoting multiple Psalms and the gospel of John.

"You can find the true pearls in you," she said. "You can turn those hard things into beautiful things."

Hand, who has had a part in the publication of more than 20 books, including her popular Ride series, recounted the "pearls" in her life of which she is often reminded: pink pearls, the importance of having fun; white pearls, the importance of giving people second chances; silver pearls, the importance of helping those in need and gold pearls, enduring through faith, even when life seems the darkest.

Coming off of Easter weekend, Hand reminded the audience that often, people focus on the darkness of Good Friday without remembering the celebration of Easter Sunday. And as with the holiday, she encouraged the group to keep looking forward.

“Today may be your Good Friday, but Sunday is coming.”

Other speakers at the breakfast included Mayor Curry himself, Vestavia Hills High School SGA President Millie Cadden, VHHS SGA Chaplain Spencer Logsdon, Miss Alabama Hayley Barber, Associate Minister for Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church First Lt. Tyler Hopkins, former Alabama first lady Patsy Riley, Dennis Anderson, administrative pastor at Vestavia Hills Baptist Church and Scott Guffin, pastor of Liberty Park Baptist Church.

Chamber of Commerce President Karen Odle and Chair Roger Steur acted as emcees, Eagle Scouts Thomas Sturdivant, Stephen Mims, Alec Albright and Conner Ridgway led the Pledge of Allegiance and Just Singin, a group of VHHS students, sang “Hallelujah,” by Leonard Cohen.