Gov. Ivey, Sen. Waggoner to speak at reception for National Senior Citizens Day

This August, the City of Vestavia Hills will welcome two of Alabama's prominent public officials, as Governor Kay Ivey and State Senator Jabo Waggoner visit for an informal reception.

The event will be part of Vestavia's celebration of National Senior Citizens Day, which is held on Aug. 21.

Full details about the event have not been released, but a press release from the city said that the two politicians had accepted Mayor Ashley Curry's invitation to speak, and that meetings are currently being planned.

National Senior Citizens Day was officially created in 1988 when President Ronald Reagan proclaimed Aug. 21 as a day to honor seniors for their contributions to society. The holiday was first celebrated on Aug. 14 to commemorate the signing of the Social Security Act in 1935.

In years past, Vestavia Hills seniors have gathered at the Lodge at Wald Park for an open house.

Vestavia Voice will update this story as information becomes available.