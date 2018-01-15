Garbage truck crashes off Overton Road

× Expand Vestavia Hills Police

A garbage truck crashed off Overton Road near River Run Drive after its airbrakes failed on the afternoon of Jan. 15, according to Vestavia Hills Police. Sgt. Jared Freeman with the Vestavia Hills Police Department, said the truck landed on its side and slid down the hill toward the river below. Freeman said the Vestavia Hills Fire Department reported that the truck did not leak anything into the river.

The driver had only minor injuries that were treated on scene and no one else was injured. As of 3:55 p.m., crews were working to extricate the garbage truck. Commuters should avoid the area when heading home for the evening, Freeman said.