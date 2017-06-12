First responders working incident on Shades Crest Road

× Expand Courtesy of VHFD

UPDATE: Alabama Power reported both issues should be resolved by 6 p.m.

Vestavia Hills police officers and fire crews were working on an incident on Shades Crest Road at Smyer Road, leading to a closure at the 2600 block.

VHFD Engines 1 and 2 were also working to put out a small brush fire authorities thought was likely related to the crash.

VHFD Captain Ryan Farrell said the call about the accident came in at 12:15 p.m.

The 2600 block of Shades Crest Road is near Vestavia Hills Baptist Church, and traffic is closed in both directions due to power lines brought down by the crash.

Farrell said Alabama Power Company told them it could be several hours before the lines were repaired and traffic could flow along Shades Crest once more.

First responders were also working a situation on Merryvale Road where a cement truck struck utility lines, closing the road to traffic at the intersection of Post Oak Road and Lincoya Drive.

Vestavia Voice will update this story if more information becomes available.