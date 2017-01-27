Fire Department hosting workout challenge for MS

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Vestavia Hills Fire Department. The Fire and Ice Challenge on Feb. 4 will raise money for muscular dystrophy research by participants paying to take part in a boot camp-style workout.

The Vestavia Hills Fire Department has supported the Muscular Dystrophy Association for years.

But instead of asking for “Fill the Boot” donations outside grocery stores as in years past, the department decided to try something new this year.

The Fire and Ice Challenge on Feb. 4 will raise money for muscular dystrophy research by participants paying to take part in a boot camp-style workout. The athletes will also participate in the Firefighter Experience Challenge, where they can put on VHFD equipment and try their hand at some of a firefighter’s duties, VHFD firefighter Chad Crowe said.

Kids also can try out a Kids Firefighter Challenge for free. The top athletes in the workout competition and Firefighter Challenge will receive door prizes.

Event organizer Adrian Millican said there also will be door prizes, and athletes can try out cryotherapy and recovery treatments from the Tri One Cryotherapy office after they compete.

“This year we are trying something new that will be fun and hopefully reach more people and raise more money,” Crowe said.

The Fire and Ice Challenge is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with heats running every 20 minutes. Crowe said athletes can sign up at the event and make their $20 donation to MDA. The challenge will be at D1 Sports Training and Therapy, 1651 Independence Court in Homewood.

For more information, go to the Fire and Ice Challenge Facebook page or call 703-8878.