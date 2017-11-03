Fire closes section of Panorama Drive

× Expand Ryan Farrell Crews respond to a fire on Panorama Drive on Nov. 3.

Vestavia Hills Fire Department responded to a house fire midday on Nov. 3 on Panorama Drive, closing the road from Gay Way to Renfro Road. Lt. Ryan Farrell with VHFD said the standard structure fire response — three engines, a ladder and a battalion chief — were on the scene.

One adult victim was pulled from the home and transported by ambulance for treatment, Farrell said, adding that he was unsure of their condition.

"It's pretty rare that we find a victim, and they were quickly removed from the structure," he said.

As of 3:10 p.m. crews were still cleaning up the area and the cause of the fire was under investigation. Farrell said he expects crews to be in the area for at least another 30 minutes.