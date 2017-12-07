Deadline nearing for board vacancies

× Expand Emily Featherston

Those interested in applying to serve on either the Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreaiton Board or Vestavia Hills Library Board have only a few days left to apply.

Applications for both boards close at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, and applications must be turned in to City Clerk Rebecca Leavings by that time.

Vacancies on both boards will be filled by a vote of the Vestavia Hills City Council, and new board members will begin serving after the first of the year.

Park board members serve for five years, and library board members serve for four.

Application materials can be found at the city's website at vhal.org/upcoming-vacancies-on-park-recreation-board-and-library-board/ or by contacting Leavings at rleavings@vhal.org or 978-0184.