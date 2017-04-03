Crash closes I-459, spills fuel into Cahaba River

Updated at 5:30 p.m.

Three tractor trailers were involved in a crash on Interstate 459 Monday morning that resulted in two minor injuries and an unknown amount of fuel spilling into the Cahaba River.

According to the Vestavia Hills Police Department, all three lanes the southbound side of I-459 just past the Liberty Parkway exit had to be closed and would remain closed for some time, due to the need to bring in heavy machinery to remove the three vehicles. Traffic is being diverted onto Liberty Parkway.

Authorities had one lane open for travel at 3 p.m., but expected delays to continue well into the afternoon and evening.

At 5:30 p.m., state traffic officials reported all three lanes were once again open, and traffic was flowing normally for rush-hour.

A cause for the crash, which happened around 10:30 a.m., was not determined as of 11:45 a.m., but authorities cited rain as a possible contributor.

VHPD Lt. Brian Gilham said that there were only minor injuries, with one individual transported to Grandview Medical Center for evaluation.

Gilham said that with three large vehicles and Monday's run, runoff from leaking fuel cells was a concern. He said that a hazmat team with the Birmingham Fire Department was assisting VHPD with cleaning up the fuel from the three vehicles, but that there was no hazardous material otherwise.

"We're asking everyone to avoid the area," Gilham said.

The crash site is on the overpass above Overton Road, and motorists using that route should proceed with caution as well and expect delays and possible closures.

Gilham said VHPD would continue to provide updates throughout the day on the status of the roadway on its Facebook Page.

"The minute it's open, we'll push it out," he said.

Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency Director James Coker said that early reports estimated around 200 gallons of fuel may have spilled into the area surrounding the Cahaba River, but that a full amount was not known. Coker said the EMA had two officers on the scene, and was working with ALDOT and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management to deal with the spill.

This is an ongoing story, Vestavia Voice will update as information becomes available.