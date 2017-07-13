Crash blocks Shades Crest at Rocky Ridge Road

× Expand Image courtesy of ALDOT. 0813 Rocky Ridge Road Traffic patterns at the Rocky Ridge Road-U.S. 280 intersection will flow as illustrated above beginning this month, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Law enforcement was working an incident Thursday morning at the intersection of Rocky Ridge Road and Shades Crest Road, just off U.S. 280.

Vestavia Hills Police Department Captain Brian Gilham said the road was blocked due to an overturned dump truck that had run off the road, and first responders were evaluating the situation.

Gilham said the incident occurred at 9:30 a.m., and that Jefferson County officials were working to get the truck righted and off the scene.

There was no estimate to when the area would be clear, and motorists were encouraged to avoid the area if at all possible until further notice.

Vestavia Voice will update this story if more information becomes available.