Council to vote on replacing HVAC system in Wald Park press box, accepting bid for police motorcycle

For its first meeting in February, the Vestavia Hills City Council will have a number of standard items of business, as well as one unanimous-consent item.

A resolution authorizing City Manager Jeff Downes to take action to replace the HVAC system in the press box at Wald Park will be up for a vote, but will require unanimous-consent, as it has not had a first read.

The 7.5 ton HVAC unit would not exceed $9,000 in cost, according to the council agenda, and the installation agreement would be with H&M Mechanical Comfort Systems.

According to the agenda, public works director Brian Davis reported to Downes in late January that the system had stopped working after a history with freon issues.

The council will also vote on whether or not to approve the single bid for a new motorcycle to be used by the Vestavia Hills Police Department. The city received a bid from Honda of Cool Springs for $22,900 for the motorcycle, and an additional $690 and $700 for warranty and accessories, respectively.

An agreement with PRA Government Services for outstanding tax and business license collections as well as a resolution designating a fire vehicle chassis and a senior transportation vehicle as surplus are also up for a vote.

On the agenda is also a special proclamation but the Mayor and council honoring Marco Johnson for his recent accomplishments.

The meeting is open to the public and will take place at City Hall at 6 p.m.

