Council to vote on pedestrian bridge, U.S. 31 lighting

At its last meeting of 2016, the Vestavia Hills City Council will vote on several issues to close out the year.

The first issue will be the continued discussion of the white-way lighting along U.S. 31. The council discussed the replacement of the 120 lights along the highway at the Dec. 12 meeting, but decided to postpone a decision until the contract had been finalized.

The council will also decide whether or not to authorize an agreement for the pedestrian bridge project, which would construct a bridge over U.S. 31 to connect the Library in the Forest and Wald Park.

Council members will also vote on a conditional use allowance for automotive sales at 1476 Montgomery Highway for Serra automobile sales. The property has not had auto sale activity, and Mayor Ashley Curry explained on Dec. 12 that the company needed to re-apply to use the property in that way.

The council will also consider multiple rezoning requests, including 3253 and 3257 Cahaba Heights Road and 3240 Pipeline Road from R-1 to B2, 3118 Pine Tree Drive in Topfield Subdivision from R-1 to O-1 and 2053 Columbiana Road to Institutional District.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at City Hall.