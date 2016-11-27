Council to vote on Crosshaven development rezoning

The Vestavia Hills City Council will meet Monday at its regularly scheduled meeting to discuss a proposed rezoning along Crosshaven Drive in Cahaba Heights.

The rezoning would make possible a multi-use development, which would include a garden shop, bagel shop and Latin-themed restaurant.

The lots in question are 3200 Ridgely Drive and 4101, 4104, 4105, 4109 and 4117 Crosshaven Drive. In early September, the proposed development and rezoning request went before the Planning and Zoning Commission, which unanimously voted in favor of the project.

While some neighbors have expressed enthusiasm about the project, others have not, citing concerns about increased traffic, noise, smells from the dumpster and other nuisances associated with restaurant developments.

Nancy Delony, a Cahaba Heights resident of a property adjacent to the proposed development, attended multiple City Council meetings leading up to Monday's vote to express her and her neighbors' reservations about the project, expressing that the increased traffic and the business hours outside of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. would cause the quality of life in the neighborhood to go down.

Lynn Wilmoth, a resident on Paige Lane who would also be near the development, wrote a Letter to the Editor regarding the issue, citing similar concerns to those of Delony.

After the planning and zoning decision, Jamie Pursell, the developer, said he was working with neighbors and trying to accommodate and account for their concerns.

While the Commission recommended the rezoning request favorably, the Council will ultimately decided whether the property can be rezoned from R-1 to B-1.2. Should the council approve, the final development plans would still have to be submitted to the Design Review Board for approval.

In addition to the rezoning request, the Council will hear multiple resolutions to change the signing ability for the city's bank accounts, as well as a measure that would move the Dec. 26 regularly scheduled Council meeting to Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Monday's meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at City Hall, located at 1032 Montgomery Highway.