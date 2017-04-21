Council to discuss proposed residential development, appoint new BOE member

× Expand Emily Featherston

At its second and final council meeting of April, the Vestavia Hills City Council will meet Monday to discuss a variety of business items.

One will be a rezoning request for Helen Ridge, a proposed 48-lot subdivision proposed for the 31 acres that lie between Interstate 459 and Cahaba River.

At a March 9 Planning and Zoning meeting, the commission voted 5-1 on recommending the matter to the council, but because only six members of the commission were present, the vote resulted in a negative recommendation to the council.

The land, City Planner Conrad Garrison explained at the meeting, is currently zoned for use as a commercial strip center. The requested rezoning is for residential R-9, or planned residential development.

Commission members and citizens at the meeting expressed concern for the impact of a residential development — which would have its own waste water treatment system — being so close to the Cahaba River.

Black Box Management, which is spearheading the development, said that their plans accommodate for 1.2 inch rain events, and that the septic system in the design is one that is recommended by various river protection groups.

Residents near the proposed developments also expressed concerned about increased traffic on Cahaba River Road, and said the curve where the entrance to the development would be is already dangerous.

In addition to considering the subdivision development, the council will appoint an individual to the Vestavia Hills Board of Education.

The council will also consider multiple rezoning and annexation requests, as well as alcohol license requests for events and businesses.

For a full meeting agenda, visit the city's website.