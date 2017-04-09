Council to consider Gold's Gym purchase, BOE applications due

× Expand Emily Featherston

The Vestavia Hills City Council will meet Monday to discuss a variety of issues to begin a month of much discussion and deliberation.

Before the meeting, which will take place at 6 p.m., City Clerk Rebecca Leavings will accept any remaining applications for the Board of Education vacancy opening this spring. Applications, which can be found on the city's website, are due by 5 p.m., turned in either in person to Leavings' office or by email to rleavings@vhal.org.

The council will conduct interviews at a public work session to be announced, and will vote on a new board member on April 24. The new member will take office at the beginning of June.

At the meeting Monday, council members will discuss several major items of business, including the purchase of the property and building adjacent to city hall that now contains Gold's Gym.

The ordinance up for a vote would authorize the purchase with a price tag of $9.5 million. City Manager Jeff Downes has told the council and public multiple times that even though the city can purchase the building, Gold's Gym has a lease that runs through at least 2021. The city would, however, be taking over the holding of the lease, and could put that revenue toward the financing cost of purchasing the property.

The council will also vote on special economic development agreements with Crosshaven 6 and Satterfields, for the new multi-purpose development on Crosshaven Drive.

Additionally, the council will consider liquor licenses for Texas Taco on U.S. 31 and Your Pie in Liberty Park, a sanitation contract and an economic agreement with Slice 280.

On Monday, April 17, the council will conduct interviews for a program manager to assist in implementing the CSP. The interviews will be conducted in the executive conference room and open to the public, and will begin at 10 a.m. and are scheduled to conclude at 3 p.m.