Council take on slew of annexations, alcohol licenses

The Vestavia Hills City Council has several items of business on the agenda for Monday's regular meeting, including multiple annexation requests and applications for liquor licenses.

All five annexation items include a 90-day annexation ordinance and an accompanying rezoning ordinance.

Annexations are requested for the following properties:

2419 Dolly Ridge Road

2611 April Drive

3139 Renfro Road

2696 Altadena Road

2470 Dolly Ridge Trail

The annexation of the property at 2419 Dolly Ridge Road was first approved with an overnight annexation on February 27, despite reservations expressed by the Board of Education about its impact on enrollment. The other four properties' overnight annexations were approved by the council on March 13. As explained by City Clerk Rebecca Leavings, the city annexes properties in two stages, first overnight and then again after 90 days, when properties are adjacent to another municipality or entity.

The council will also consider two alcohol licenses: one for Baha Burger, located at Patchwork Farms at 3060 Healthy Way, and the other for Los Rancheros Mexican Grill at 2531 Rocky Ridge Road. Both applications were marked "cleared" by the Vestavia Hills Police Department.

Councilors will also vote on a resolution authorizing City Manager Jeff Downes to have the Civic Center at Wald Park appraised by Pless Appraisal.

The agenda also includes an item allowing Downes to purchase 100 new firearms for the VHPD for the total cost of $42,180, and an item declaring a 2007 Dodge Durango as surplus property.