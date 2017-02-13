Council recognizes Pizitz employee for accomplishment, votes to enter agreement with PRA Government Services

× 1 of 15 Expand Emily Featherston × 2 of 15 Expand Emily Featherston × 3 of 15 Expand Emily Featherston × 4 of 15 Expand Emily Featherston × 5 of 15 Expand Emily Featherston × 6 of 15 Expand Emily Featherston × 7 of 15 Expand Emily Featherston × 8 of 15 Expand Emily Featherston × 9 of 15 Expand Emily Featherston × 10 of 15 Expand Emily Featherston × 11 of 15 Expand Emily Featherston × 12 of 15 Expand Emily Featherston × 13 of 15 Expand Emily Featherston × 14 of 15 Expand Emily Featherston × 15 of 15 Expand Emily Featherston Prev Next

The Vestavia Hills City Council met Monday evening to discuss multiple items of business, but began the meeting by recognizing a member of the community.

Marco Johnson, a custodian at Pizitz Middle School, obtained his high school equivalency diploma in December, and Mayor Ashley Curry along with the rest of the council formally recognized him for his accomplishment.

Johnson was accompanied to the council meeting by several Pizitz teachers, friends and family members, and was acknowledged with a standing ovation by the audience in the council chambers. He thanked his Pizitz family as well as his actual family for supporting him through his journey, and the city officials for their encouragement.

Johnson was also honored before the council meeting with a graduation party, complete with snacks, cake and gifts, courtesy of his Pizitz supporters.

Before getting down to business for the evening, City Manager Jeff Downes announced to the council the city's recent upgrade in bond rating by Moody's Investment Services, which Moody's informed the city of on Friday, Feb. 10.

“It puts us in the elite of elite, as far as finances go,” Downes said.

He also acknowledged the city's recent recognition by the National Council for Home Safety and Security as the second-safest city in Alabama, coming in behind only Helena out of the 87 cities listed.

“I think it’s another validation of what we do and what’s important in our particular community,” he said.

Downes also updated the council on ongoing projects, including road work on Sicard Hollow Road, which he said is still on track to begin seeing work in the next 30 to 60 days, though he added the caveat that because it is a county-led project, the city has limited control of the situation.

He also updated the council on the progress of Meadowlawn Park. Crews have poured the majority of the sidewalks, and are expected to begin laying sod and pouring the concrete curbing. He said public works director Brian Davis has ordered playground equipment which should be delivered and installed within the next two to three weeks.

During the meeting, the city voted to enter an agreement with PRA Government Services, RDS, for the collection of various taxes and business license fees. Downes said that in his experience, including his time in Montgomery, he has been overwhelmingly pleased with the firm's work, citing their speed and thoroughness as reasons he would go with them every time.

“It’s done very efficiently, and the software they have allows us to be able to examine and analyze our revenues in a very timely and effective manner,” he said.

