Council meeting canceled, special Action Center options activated as Irma remnants approach

As Hurricane Irma moved up the Florida coast Sunday afternoon, public safety officials in many parts of the Southeast, including Vestavia Hills, began preparing for the worst.

And while Irma weakened significantly and quickly over the first half of Monday, authorities in Vestavia continued to urge residents to continue to monitor conditions and react appropriately.

In a media advisory, Communications Specialist Cinnamon McCulley said the Urgent Road Conditions tab of the city's Action Center had been activated, making it possible for residents to report downed trees, power lines and other travel issues online. Posts on the tab were to be directly transmitted to first responders.

Additionally, residents can call the non-emergency line of the Vestavia Hills Police department at 978-1153 to report issues.

VHPD suggested that residents not put their trashcans out overnight, to avoid the possibility of the cans getting tossed about.

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service said late Monday morning that Irma was weakening quickly as she moved further inland, and that many of the forecasts would likely turn out to be higher than what most residents would experience.

Those in the greater Birmingham area could expect moderate rainfall throughout the afternoon and evening with windy conditions throughout. Sustained winds were expected to be around 25 to 30 miles per hour, with occasional gusts reaching up to 40, with the greatest risk for gusty conditions in the higher elevations. Areas east of Jefferson and Shelby Counties might see more tropical conditions, experts said. Power outages were still possible, especially if the winds cause downed trees.

There is also a Wind Advisory in affect for all of Central Alabama through 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Monday's regular meeting of the Vestavia Hills City Council was postponed until Monday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m.

