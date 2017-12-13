Council holding interviews Thursday for board vacancies

× Expand Emily Featherston

The Vestavia Hills City Council will meet Thursday for a special work session to interview candidates for vacancies on two of the city's boards.

The vacancy for the Vestavia Hills Library Board had four applicants, and there will be three interviews, and the Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation board had eight applicants, all of whom have interviews scheduled.

The interview schedule is as follows, according to a public notice from City Clerk Rebecca Leavings:

Library Board

8-8:30 a.m. - Thomas W. Parchman III

8:30-9 a.m. - April Marie Jackson-MacLennan

9-10 a.m. - Samuel L. Vogt (Vogt is also interviewing for the vacancy on the Parks and Recreation Board)

Lawrence Cochran has applied for consideration without an interview.

Parks and Recreation Board

10-10:30 a.m. - Joe Patrick

10:30-11 a.m. - Brian Templeton

11-11:30 a.m. - David L. Halpern

11:30-2:30 - Lunch

2:30-3 p.m. - Brian Cooper

3-3:30 p.m. - Mitch Bevill

3:30-4 p.m. - Brian Cespedes

4-4:30 p.m. - Efrain Horta

Interviews will take place in the Executive Conference Room at Vestavia Hills City Hall. The interviews are open to the public, but no comment will be taken unless Mayor Ashley Curry asks for one.