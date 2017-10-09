Council hears economic development update, approves understanding with county for debris removal

Emily Featherston
Mayor Ashley Curry presents a proclamation of Fire Prevention Month to VHFD's swift-water rescue team.
There were a few items of business to attend to at the regular meeting of the Vestavia Hills City Council Monday, but first, City Manager Jeff Downes walked councilors through an update on economic development to kick off the fiscal year.
Downes started with a graphic detailing the reports of building permits over the last ten years, including those of 2017.
Last fiscal year, Vestavia Hills issued 121 new building permits, seven of them commercial and the remaining 114 for residential builds.
"This really is the canary in the coal mine,” Downes said, "These permits help tell the story of what’s about to happen in the next 12 to 24 months."
Downes said city staff use trends in building permits to form an idea of what will tax revenue will be over the next few years, as building permits eventually translate into ad valorem and sales tax dollars.
Compared to 2015 and 2016, Downes said, the amount of commercial construction spending in 2017 was more more conservative, Downes said, but he added that he expects that number to increase in the near future with build out in Liberty Park.
During the meeting, the council voted to approve a "memorandum of understanding" with Jefferson County for the removal of debris after devastating storms.
Downes explained that this is a pre-agreement with the county that should Vestavia Hills be hit with weather significant to merit FEMA intervention, the city would be eligible for more aid as well as have the resources ready to go if disaster were to strike.
Other Council Business Included:
- Proclaiming October Fire Prevention Month.
- Approving a bid to purchase police uniforms from MAC Uniform for $1,980.65.
- Changing the date of the second city council meeting in December from Dec. 25 to Dec. 18.
- Vestavia Hills Police Department Corporal Jimmy Coleman updated the council on two resolutions regarding violations of the city's weed and vegetation ordinance. Coleman reported that the two properties, 3404 and 3408 East Street, had come into compliance prior to the meeting, and that there was no action needed from the council.
- Announcing a work session on Oct. 16 and public forum on Oct. 25 to hear updates from TCU on the Community Spaces Plan.