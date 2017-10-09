Council hears economic development update, approves understanding with county for debris removal

× Expand Emily Featherston Mayor Ashley Curry presents a proclamation of Fire Prevention Month to VHFD's swift-water rescue team.

There were a few items of business to attend to at the regular meeting of the Vestavia Hills City Council Monday, but first, City Manager Jeff Downes walked councilors through an update on economic development to kick off the fiscal year.

Downes started with a graphic detailing the reports of building permits over the last ten years, including those of 2017.

Last fiscal year, Vestavia Hills issued 121 new building permits, seven of them commercial and the remaining 114 for residential builds.

"This really is the canary in the coal mine,” Downes said, "These permits help tell the story of what’s about to happen in the next 12 to 24 months."

Downes said city staff use trends in building permits to form an idea of what will tax revenue will be over the next few years, as building permits eventually translate into ad valorem and sales tax dollars.

Compared to 2015 and 2016, Downes said, the amount of commercial construction spending in 2017 was more more conservative, Downes said, but he added that he expects that number to increase in the near future with build out in Liberty Park.

During the meeting, the council voted to approve a "memorandum of understanding" with Jefferson County for the removal of debris after devastating storms.

Downes explained that this is a pre-agreement with the county that should Vestavia Hills be hit with weather significant to merit FEMA intervention, the city would be eligible for more aid as well as have the resources ready to go if disaster were to strike.

Other Council Business Included: