Council discusses sanitation contract, approves wine license for Chuck E Cheese

× Expand Emily Featherston Gary Stignani with Republic Services describes the efforts he says the company has been going through to bring service up to par.

While there were only two official items of business at the final City Council meeting Monday evening, there was much to talk about.

City Manager Jeff Downes updated the council on two major issues: cyber security and sanitation.

Downes began with what he described as his "worst nightmare" as he discussed a recent cyber attack on Montgomery County.

The county experienced a ransomware attack, where the county's files and backup files were corrupted and a ransom of approximately $32,000 demanded.

Downes explained that based on his conversations with employees at the county, the attack likely originated with a fraudulent email where an employee clicked on a link that installed malware in the system.

Downes reminded the council that in the 2018 budget are provisions to increase the city's firewall and employ a technician to help ensure the city's cyber security.

Downes also asked for an update from Gary Stignani on the upcoming transition into the city's new sanitation contract with Republic Services.

Stignani, who is the municipal services manager for Republic, said his teams are working to get up to the level dictated in the contract and to ease some of the pressure points residents have noted over the past several months.

City Councilor George Pierce asked if the points of contact between citizens and Republic were working, and if there is anything citizens can do to try and keep issues from popping up.

Stignani said that covering a city like Vestavia requires upwards of 150 "touch points" weekly, but that with new equipment and processes, Republic should be able to handle it going into the new fiscal year.

He said if citizens can do anything, it's revisit the waste guidelines put forward by the city, and try to consolidate as much waste into their Republic cans as possible.

When getting into the agenda for the evening, the council began with a wine license for the Chuck E Cheese's located at the Old Towne shopping center.

A manager present said that parents who accompany their kids to Chuck E Cheese have requested the restaurant start serving wine, but she added that the restaurant has strict rules for service. An individual not only has to have a valid ID, but can only purchase two beverages per visit, and those beverages must be bought at least an hour apart.

Vestavia Hills Police Chief Dan Rary signed off on the license, citing no issues with the request.

Other Council business Included: