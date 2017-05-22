Council approves transfer of property to BOE, proclaims public works week

1 of 2
Emily Featherston
The Vestavia Hills City Council took a step to further the goals of the Board of Education while protecting the city's interests Monday.
The council voted unanimously to convey parcels of property to the BOE that are adjacent to Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights. One parcel will be used for the next construction project at the school, and the other will be used to expand the carpool lines and add parking.
City Manager Jeff Downes said the BOE asked for the matter to come up at Monday's meeting, needing unanimous consent, because they are trying to get started on their construction timeline as soon as possible.
Downes said the city wants to help the BOE, but also wants to make sure the interests of the city's master plan for the Cahaba Heights ballfields are maintained, as well as access to the fields and parking at the site.
“Those were major points of emphasis as we moved forward in this particular effort,” he said.
The agreement between the city and the BOE transfers ownership of the land to the board, but protects the city's access to the fields and to parking.
The council adopted an amendment at the meeting that Downes said clarified some of the language.
Councilors inquired about the proximity of these parcels of land to the neighboring houses, and what kind of buffer would be required.
While the school is exempt from zoning regulations such as buffers, Downes said that the BOE was keeping proximity to neighbors in mind.
“They are very sensitive to keeping that buffer substantially in place,” Downes said.
Also at the meeting, the council and Mayor Ashley Curry proclaimed this week, May 21-27, National Public Works week.
“The unsung heros of city government are public works employees," Downes said, thanking those in attendance and who work throughout the city.
Other Council Business Included:
- Approving a conditional use permit for 4249 Paxton Place for a home office for the operation of a Sign Gypsies franchise.
- Approved the authorization of a $400,000 warrant for the purchase of property contiguous with Wald Park, and of a $9.1 million warrant for the purchase of the Gold's Gym property. Downes explained that the warrants needed to be separate for tax purposes, and that the income from the lease to Gold's Gym would cover the debt service on the warrants.
- Downes announced that City Clerk Rebecca Leavings has been working on moving congested polling places to new locations. The new locations–moving Horizon Church to Shades Mountain Baptist Church, and the New Merkle House location to St. Stephens Episcopal Church. The moves will not reflect for the special Senate election this fall.
- Downes announced that the splash pad at Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex will be closed until further notice so that a slippery portion can be fixed to prevent falls and injuries.