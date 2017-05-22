Council approves transfer of property to BOE, proclaims public works week

× 1 of 2 Expand Emily Featherston × 2 of 2 Expand Emily Featherston Prev Next

The Vestavia Hills City Council took a step to further the goals of the Board of Education while protecting the city's interests Monday.

The council voted unanimously to convey parcels of property to the BOE that are adjacent to Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights. One parcel will be used for the next construction project at the school, and the other will be used to expand the carpool lines and add parking.

City Manager Jeff Downes said the BOE asked for the matter to come up at Monday's meeting, needing unanimous consent, because they are trying to get started on their construction timeline as soon as possible.

Downes said the city wants to help the BOE, but also wants to make sure the interests of the city's master plan for the Cahaba Heights ballfields are maintained, as well as access to the fields and parking at the site.

“Those were major points of emphasis as we moved forward in this particular effort,” he said.

The agreement between the city and the BOE transfers ownership of the land to the board, but protects the city's access to the fields and to parking.

The council adopted an amendment at the meeting that Downes said clarified some of the language.

Councilors inquired about the proximity of these parcels of land to the neighboring houses, and what kind of buffer would be required.

While the school is exempt from zoning regulations such as buffers, Downes said that the BOE was keeping proximity to neighbors in mind.

“They are very sensitive to keeping that buffer substantially in place,” Downes said.

Also at the meeting, the council and Mayor Ashley Curry proclaimed this week, May 21-27, National Public Works week.

“The unsung heros of city government are public works employees," Downes said, thanking those in attendance and who work throughout the city.

Other Council Business Included: