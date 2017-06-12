Council approves TCU as Community Spaces program manager

× Expand Emily Featherston Ken Upchurch of TCU Consulting Services explains how his firm will assist the city with the Community Spaces Plan.

The Vestavia Hills City Council voted Monday to approve a contract with TCU Consulting Services to serve as program manager for the Community Spaces Plan.

City Manager Jeff Downes described the firm's role as the "quarterback" of the project, and will lead the city through the rest of the stages of the plan.

“The hiring of the program manager is in my opinion one of the most important steps so we can get the right team made so we can make this happen,” Downes said.

TCU will lead the city through continued community engagement and prioritization of projects, a funding plan and an execution plan.

TCU was chosen after a day of interviews in April, and the contract with the firm is broken up into three phases.

Phase One, three months, would be the program budget validation and execution strategy phase, where the firm would work with the city to determine how to go about the project as a whole, including phasing needs, a funding structure and other mechanisms needed to bring about the most ideal timeline and grouping of projects. Phase Two, three to six months, would be the "pre-construction" phase, where the designing of the projects would take place, and the bidding process for each. Phase Three, 24 months, would be the construction phase, where the firm would work to manage the projects and report progress and problems to Downes and the council.

Payment of the contract will also be split into three phases: Phase One - $120,000, Phase Two - $373,650 and Phase Three - $1,002,000. Additional funding would be allowed for architectural work, civil engineering and operational planning up to $8,500, $4,500 and $26,000, respectively.

Place 2 Councilor Kimberly Cook made note that the contract requires Phases 2 and 3 to be contingent on further approval by the council, based on the success of Phase 1.

Mayor Pro-Tem Rusty Weaver said that significant time has been put into the decision, and that the council did not take the decision lightly.

"This is a huge step for the city of Vestavia Hills,” he said.

Ken Upchurch of TCU and his business partner Percy Thomas were on hand at the meeting, and Upchurch spoke to the council after the vote, reiterating his comments from the firm's interview that the team would "ask the 'what if' questions" and be committed to a transparent process.

Beginning later this week, TCU will host community forums to gather more feedback about the Community Spaces Plan.

The council also heard an update from Downes about the splash pad at the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex. The attraction had opened in May, but the outer ring of the pad became slippery when wet. Since then, contractor Ed Norton said they have attempted to apply an abrasive surface, but were unsuccessful, and are currently in the process of pressure washing off the sealant causing the slippery surface.

Additional Council Business: