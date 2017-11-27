Council approves rezoning for Shades Crest subdivision, Poe Drive lots

× Expand Emily Featherston Wedgworth Realty representatives point out the stormwater management features of the propose subdivision on Shades Crest Road to the city council and gathered community members.

The city of Vestavia Hills formally grew a few acres and two properties came under city zoning codes at Monday night's regular Vestavia Hills City Council meeting, leading to much discussion about stormwater runoff and other issues.

The first property, 1644 Shades Crest Road, was approved for both a rezoning from Jefferson County residential zone to a Vestavia Hills R-2 conservation subdivision zone and its 90-day final annexation into the city.

Plans for the property include subdividing the roughly 5 acres into 13 lots and a conservation area that will be left in its natural state.

Michael Wedgworth of Wedgworth Realty presented the request to the council, going over the major highlights of the project and how things have progressed through the Planning and Zoning Commission and Annexation Committee.

Most consequentially, Wedgworth said, he and his team looked at the stormwater management aspect of the project and made improvements to the plan to further retain and redirect the water coming off the development.

“That was maybe the single biggest complaint I heard,” he said.

The plan would be to have collection points at the rear of the property, the Shades Crest Road side, that would collect the water coming downhill and direct it into a system that would slowly dissipate into the city’s stormwater system.

A neighboring property owner expressed concern that the project would worsen a stormwater management issue she currently faces due to a dilapidated pipe, but Wedgworth and his civic engineer said their efforts should help the property owner’s issue, not worsen it.

City Councilor George Pierce noted to the audience that the council was not considering the design or final plat of the project, but was rezoning the property from a Jefferson County distinction to the applicable Vestavia Hills zoning code, and in this case the code requires a 25 percent conservation area that would help with stormwater and keeping the surrounding area green.

The proposal came with positive recommendations from both the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Annexation Committee, including representatives of the Board of Education.

Due to the expected price of the 13 homes, starting at $800,000, Wedgworth said the buyers would most likely not have school children at all, and if they did they would be those moving from Liberty Park across town, if he had to guess.

The council also heard and approved a rezoning request for 3779 and 3781 Poe Drive to rezone the property to Vestavia Hills R-9, planned residential. The rezoning would make way for the lots to be subdivided into three rather than two, with single-family homes planned for each.

During the public hearing, tensions were evident over the impact of development on stormwater runoff and road conditions along Poe Drive, with Mayor Ashley Curry stepping in at one point to keep conversation civil.

Jason Kessler of Overton Investments represented the development, and said he recognizes that his construction projects are part of the hold up for repaving on Poe Drive.

He added, however, that he is working with neighbors in the hopes of forming a public-private partnership for sidewalks and streetlights in the area once all construction is completed.

When property owners and others questioned the city’s oversight of such development, Pierce reiterated what he said about zoning verses design approval.

City Attorney Patrick Boone further explained the need to rezone to a Vestavia zoning code, and added his personal belief that the neighborhood would be better off because of the city’s stronger codes and ability to enforce them.

“I can assure you of two things,” Boone said. “One, our staff is on top of it better than Jefferson County’s staff is. That’s just my opinion. Secondly, our requirements are much more stringent.”

Other Council Business Included: