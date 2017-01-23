Council approves rezoning for future Slice location

× Expand Emily Featherston Claude Tindle of Longleaf Realty Partners explains the plans for a new Slice location.

The Blue Lake area of Vestavia Hills, as City Manager Jeff Downes said the city generally refers to the area near Blue Lake Drive and Patchwork Farms, is a step closer to getting a new restaurant option.

The City Council voted unanimously to approve a rezoning request for 3104 Timberlake Drive, rezoning it from R-1 residential to B-1.2 mixed-use commercial.

Place 1 councilor Rusty Weaver explained that the Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved the rezoning of the property on the corner of Timberlake Drive and Cahaba River Road, as long as the business indicates to customers not to continue down Timberlake when exiting the property.

Downes explained that once the building is constructed, the owners will not get a certificate of occupancy until signage discouraging motorists is installed.

The property is intended to be developed into the second location of Slice Pizza and Brewhouse, which currently operates in Lakeview in downtown Birmingham.

While the new location is designed to be much larger than the original Slice, Claude Tindle of Longleaf Realty Partners explained that the design is very similar.

“What we tried to do is pick up the building in Lakeview and move it,” he said.

Tindle explained that while the area is in transition, it can be seen that the properties surrounding the location are trending commercial.

Downes echoed that statement, and said that as the area moves in a commercial direction, the city is working to ensure that everything fits and is mutually benefiting.

He explained to the council that in the coming weeks and months, the city is working on putting the finishing touches on a infrastructure plan for the Blue Lake area, and that some of the negotiations with the Slice property have taken that into account, including requesting that Slice move its sewer system anchor to a location that would benefit future developments on the street.

Additional Council Business Included: