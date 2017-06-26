Council approves funding for VHPD off-duty handguns

× Expand Emily Featherston

Citing rising violence against police officers, Vestavia Hills Police Chief Dan Rary asked the Vestavia Hills City Council for help protecting officers — even when they aren't directly serving.

At Monday's meeting, the council authorized the purchase of 100 new handguns for police officers to use off duty. The 9mm Glock 19LE FRT models cost $421.80 each, the national rate for police departments, and Rary said the models are smaller than the weapons officers carry on duty, which make them easier to conceal.

“It’s the ideal size,” he said.

The new handguns will be paid for out of the department's confiscation account.

Place 4 Councilor George Pierce asked if having the new weapons would be more efficient than the policy approved in 2015, where officers can carry their own weapons and the department provides the ammunition.

Rary said having one universal weapon not only makes sure all officers are prepared, but also allows for the transfer of ammunition, should that come up.

The allowance approved by the council allows for three magazines and a night sight per weapon.

Place 2 Councilor Kimberly Cook said she understood and appreciated the request from Rary.

“I know it makes me feel better to know they’re carrying weapons off duty to keep people safe,” she said.

Other Council Business Included: