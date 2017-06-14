Congressman Palmer releases statement after congressional shooting Wednesday

Alabama's 6th District Representative, Gary Palmer, was injured but safe after a shooter attacked a congressional baseball team practice in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday morning.

According to national media outlets, a lone shooter attacked the GOP team, shooting House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) and members of the security detail and local police force. At least five people were hospitalized and others had minor injuries on the scene. The suspect, James Hodgkinson, has been reported dead.

Palmer released a statement this afternoon that he was about 20 yards from Hodgkinson when he began shooting near the third baseline. Palmer injured his leg while seeking cover, but was not injured by the shooter.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Congressman Steve Scalise and the others injured in this senseless tragedy. I am thankful for the bravery shown by the capitol police who were present and the quick action by the Alexandria, Va. Police Department in their response, which undoubtedly saved many innocent lives today,” Palmer said in an email statement.

The baseball team was practicing for the annual charity Congressional Baseball Game, which Palmer said was planned to honor victims of the recent terror attacks in London.