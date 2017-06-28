City taking donations to support Fairfield tornado recovery efforts

Municipalities across Jefferson County, including Vestavia Hills, are coming together to support Fairfield after an EF-1 tornado touched down on June 22, causing damage to homes and businesses.

Vestavia's communications staff reported Wednesday at least 40 families in Fairfield have been displaced by the storm, with more than 400 homes sustaining damage.

Cities around the area will be assisting the City of Fairfield by sending volunteer workers and donating supplies.

The city has asked for the public's help in collecting materials and goods to be donated:

Hygiene packs

Cleaning supplies

Trash bags

Nonperishable food items

Building supplies and materials (hammers, nails, plywood, etc)

Bottled water

Donations can be dropped off at any of the five Vestavia Hills fire stations through Sunday, July 2.

"Our Public Works personnel will then deliver the items to Fairfield. thank you in advance for your generosity in providing these much needed materials," said a post from the city on Facebook.

The Vulcan District of the Greater Alabama Council of Boy Scouts of America is also working to help with the recovery area.

Groups, not individuals, who would like to assist with the clean up effort as volunteers should report to 6502 Aaron Aranov Drive in Fairfield, next to the Papa John's restaurant. For more information about volunteering, contact Frank Woodson, Executive Director of the Alabama Service Commission, at fwoodson@missionalabama.org.

For more information, visit the Vulcan District's website.