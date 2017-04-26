City receives visit from Kazakhstan officials

× Expand Photo courtesy of the city of Vestavia Hills. After a tour and presentation of the workings of municipal government by City Manager Jeff Downes, the delegation from Kazakhstan was presented with keys to the city.

There are a lot of differences between Vestavia Hills and Astana, the capital city of Kazakhstan, but that was no issue for a delegation of Kazakhstan Parliament members who visited the city April 8.

The delegation visited as part of the Open World Leadership Center’s exchange program, which aims to introduce up-and-coming leaders of emerging countries about systems of government, legislative functions and how to create and sustain a democratic system.

Five members of parliament from the Republic of Kazakhstan — Aikyn Konurov, Arman Yessenzholov, Botagoz Botabayeva, Aliya Saparova and Assel Rakisheva — along with facilitator Karima Akhmetova and interpreter Sergei Vladov, met with Mayor Ashley Curry, City Manager Jeff Downes, Place 4 Councilor Kimberly Cook and Municipal Judge James Sturdivant.

The delegates were given a tour of City Hall, the police and fire stations and the municipal courtroom, and they were able to ask questions of the city leaders.

Curry said the visitors were interested in the city’s court system and policing practices.

The group was hosted by the Friendship Force of Birmingham, and the Vestavia Belles were also in attendance to welcome the group.

After the tour and presentation of the workings of municipal government by Downes, the delegation was presented with keys to the city.

After visiting Vestavia, the delegation made a trip to Montgomery, where they were introduced to the process of the Alabama Legislature.