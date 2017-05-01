City hosts ribbon cutting for Meadowlawn Park

× 1 of 5 Expand Emily Featherston × 2 of 5 Expand Emily Featherston × 3 of 5 Expand Emily Featherston × 4 of 5 Expand Emily Featherston × 5 of 5 Expand Emily Featherston Prev Next

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce and the Department of Parks and Recreation hosted a ribbon cutting Monday to celebrate the opening of Meadowlawn Park.

What began in 2014 with residents complaining of a persistent flooding finally culminated with a 2.5 acre pocket park in the heart of Cahaba Heights.

Mayor Ashley Curry, City Councilors Kimberly Cook and George Pierce and City Manager Jeff Downes, along with other city officials, Chamber leaders and community members cut the ribbon for the park to formally open the space.

Meadowlawn Park, located at the intersection of Meadowlawn Drive and Dolly Ridge Road, took the place of four homes after the city determined creating a passive park would help with mitigating flooding in that area of Cahaba Heights.

After years of planning and development, along with significant delays due to the need to remove the houses, move utility lines and deal with the ever-present drainage problems on the site, the park is now open.

The city partnered with multiple entities for the $1.4 million project.

"What an incredible opportunity to do that," Downes said at the opening. He thanked the many people who helped keep pushing the project forward.

On May 12, the Cahaba Heights Community Foundation will host a viewing of "Sing" sponsored by the Heights Village and JAMM Entertainment. Old Towne Pizza and Doodles will be on hand for attendees to make it a dinner and movie event.

Downes said Councilor Cook's son Will is also working to build a pavilion at the park as part of his Eagle Scout project.