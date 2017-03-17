City, mayor hosting town hall for Help the Hills

× Expand Emily Featherston

Residents of all ages are invited to join Mayor Ashley Curry and other community leaders to kick off a renewed effort to prevent and reduce substance abuse among Vestavia Hills youth.

The town hall, which will take place in the city council chambers Monday, March 20 at 6 p.m., will not only reintroduce the community to the Help the Hills organization, but will lay out the new initiatives the group will be taking on and how the rest of the community can get involved.

The newly robust effort with Help the Hills is aimed at being a collaborative effort between the city, school system, faith congregations and community at large.

"Our role in this is to raise awareness," Curry said.

He said the city's goal is to introduce the public to the problem, as well as show them the various resources available to help prevent and reduce instances of substance use.

Curry said State Rep. Jack Williams will be on hand to speak about his efforts in the state legislature. Williams said in his announcement that he would not run for another term that one of his major goals this session is to address the growing opiate and other drug issues in the state.

Wade Griffith from Liberty Crossings United Methodist Church will speak to what he thinks the role of the faith community should be. Other community representatives and committee members for Help the Hills will present the variety of ways the community can be involved going forward.

New resources and a new Help the Hills website will also be unveiled.

For more information, contact helpthehills@charter.net.