City, experts suggest tips for dealing with coyotes

While the cold weather has prompted many to keep themselves and pets indoors, another force has made many wary of the outdoors lately: coyotes; and after an increase in discussion on social media and multiple calls to the city, officials are hoping residents can help mitigate some of the issues.

Coyotes have, according to state and regional records, existed in the state of Alabama since the 1960s, but both residents and Vestavia Hills officials have noted an increase in the population over the last year.

And with its rolling hills and pockets of forested land, Vestavia is attractive real estate for the scavenging creatures.

"It's really prime coyote habitat,” said wildlife biologist Drew Tincher, who works with the state conservation department.

Tincher said that a combination of suburban sprawl makes coyotes a particular nuisance to those in the over-the-mountain area, as development further into areas that were once rural brings people into closer contact with the animals.

Additionally, coyotes are known as one of the most adaptive species in the area, Tincher said.

For Vestavia, that adaptive nature takes shape in coyotes' tendency to seek out easy food sources such as pet food left outside, unsecured trash and, unfortunately, small pets.

VHPD Corporal Jimmy Coleman said that he and City Manager Jeff Downes began discussing the coyote issue in the final months of 2017, as multiple residents had already begun to report a higher-than-usual number of sightings.

In the last three months, Coleman said that he has put out the city's two new coyote-sized traps, but that so far none have been caught, which he attributes to the craftiness of the species.

Communications Specialist Cinnamon McCulley said that the city recognized there is an issue, and hasn't turned a blind eye, but that with only one animal control officer and the nature of coyotes to travel dozens of miles a day makes dealing with the issue difficult.

While the city will attempt to trap animals as reports continue to come in, both Coleman and Tincher offered ways that the public could assist in reducing the interaction between people and coyotes.

First, any small dogs or any cats should not be left outside unattended, as they are the most susceptible to being attacked.

Second, any potential food source for coyotes, including wet and dry pet food, errant trash or similar items should be secured in closed containers, and the state conservation department recommends not putting out trash until the morning it is picked up.

While direct interactions with humans and coyotes is exceedingly rare, Tincher said, they do have the ability to contract rabies, so his suggestion was to try to scare-off the animal by making noise.

One report from a resident, Coleman said, included a coyote growling at a young woman while she was out walking with a dog. Tincher and Coleman attributed that behavior more to the presence of the dog than the human, but said that any instances of a coyote acting unafraid of humans should be reported immediately.

VHPD also wanted to remind residents that discharging a firearm inside city limits is illegal, so property owners should not take matters into their own hands.

McCulley said that the best way to report a coyote concern or to request to be placed on the trap location list would be to utilize the city's Action Center, which can be accessed both on a desktop as well as the mobile application.