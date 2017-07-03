City, committees holding public forums for Community Spaces

Now that the city has hired TCU Consulting Services, the Community Spaces Committee and its subcommittees will be hosting a series of public forums for each aspect of the plan.

The City Council approved a contract with TCU at its June 12 meeting, and the first phase of the firm's work includes meeting with stakeholders to further determine the scope and direction oft he Community Spaces Plan.

For each aspect, ranging from the pool and multipurpose facilities at Wald Park to the ballfields at Cahaba Heights and SHAC, there will be two meetings.

The subcommittees have already met with TCU for "Meeting #1," and will meet publicly along with TCU and other city representatives to get public feedback on what was discussed.

The first round of meetings, "Meeting #2" for each aspect of the plan will be held July 11-18. The meeting will take the proposed ideas and look at each in more detail, and the city wants residents and other stakeholders to participate in the discussion as much as possible.

"The subcommittees truly want to receive input, both positive and negative," said Cinnamon McCulley, the city's communication specialist. "As the name states, this Plan is for our Community, so stakeholder participation is key."

Those meetings will take place at City Hall, and will be led by the subcommittee chair for that aspect of the plan.

The next set of meetings, "Meeting #3" will focus on taking what was discussed in the second meetings to present any changes to the plan. Those meetings will also take place at City Hall and be led by subcommittee chairs.

The Community Spaces Plan has been informally on the Council's radar officially for the last year, and was a major talking point during the municipal election last August.

[For the full document detailing the meetings, click here.]