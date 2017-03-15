City accepting application for BOE vacancy

× Expand Board of Education

Those interested in having a hand in shaping the Vestavia Hills city school system will have an opportunity as a seat opens up on the board of education this spring.

The Vestavia Hills City Council is now accepting applications for the board vacancy, as outgoing board president Mark Hogewood's term ends this later this spring.

Applications will be accepted until Monday, April 10 at 5 p.m. After applications are collected, the council will hold interviews, which will be open to the public, at a date yet to be set.

The appointment to the board will be voted on at the April 24 regularly-scheduled city council meeting, and the new board member will attend his or her first meeting in June.

Back in February, Place 2 Councilor Kimberly Cook and Hogewood hosted an information session about the duties of a board member and the skills that can help those serving on the BOE.

The session discussed the amount of time board members should expect to dedicate to serving, the type of training required, the demands of the job and the advice Hogewood has for the future new member.

At the session, Hogewood suggested those interested read 7 Signs of Highly Effective School Board Members by Kathryn Blumsack and Terry McCabe, as well as 7 Habits of Highly Effective Board Members by Susan Salter.

Cook and the city said the council encourage applicants to familiarize themselves with the BOE process by watching the available meeting videos and examining the minutes and agendas from past meetings.

The application is available online http://vhal.org/application- for-vestavia-city-board-of- education-member/.

Applications can be made in person at the city clerk's office at city hall, or by email to City Clerk Rebecca Leavings at rleavings@vhal.org.