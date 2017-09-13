Carrington suspends bid for governor

× Expand Sarah Finnegan David Carrington

David Carrington, current Jefferson County Commissioner and former Vestavia Hills City Councilor, announced Wednesday he will no longer run for governor in 2018.

"It just wasn't meant to be," read an email statement Wednesday afternoon, where Carrington explained his decision to end the campaign.

Carrington said he learned a lot in the six months of campaigning, and that he was not dropping out of the race due to health or relationship issues, but that he no longer felt right.

"My six-month journey has been fascinating—one I will never forget or regret. I’ve learned so much about our state, its politics, its citizens and myself," he said in the release.

Carrington thanked his friends and family for their support, as well as those who had donated or come out to support him during the campaign so far. He pointed out that all contributions would be returned in full, and all vendors paid for their services.

He said he plans to serve out his term as commissioner, and currently has no plans to pursue another elected office.