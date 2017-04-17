Candidates to be interviewed for BOE vacancy

× Expand Emily Featherston

The Vestavia Hills City Council will interview candidates on Friday, April 21, for the Board of Education vacancy to open at the end of May.

The interviews will take place as follows:

9-9:45 a.m. - Steve Bendall

9:45-10:30 a.m. - Patrick Dewees

10:30-10:45 a.m. - Break

10:45-11:30 a.m. - Ty Dedmon

11:30-Noon - Lunch & Adjournment

Additionally, former councilor John Henley as well as Robert Belcher have requested to be considered for the opening, but were unable to attend interviews on the selected day.

The interviews are open to the public, but no citizen comments will be taken unless at the call of Mayor Ashley Curry.

Interviews will take place in the Executive Conference Room at City Hall, located at 1032 Montgomery Highway.