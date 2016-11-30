Cahaba Heights Road closed after auto incident

× Expand Courtesy of Vestavia Hills Police Department

Motorists who use Cahaba Heights Road to connect to either Blue Lake Drive or Sicard Hollow Road will need to find an alternate route, due to a road closure.

Captain Kevin York of the Vestavia Hills Police Department said an automobile accident earlier in the day knocked down a utility pole connected to an AT&T and other lines, and crews were on the scene repairing the pole and low-hanging lines.

For safety and because of the crew trucks blocking the road, police have closed Cahaba Heights Road for the time being.

York said that right now there is no exact time the road will be re-opened, but that the police department would post an update on its Facebook page at around 6:30 or 6:45 p.m. with more details about when the road might be open.