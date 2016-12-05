Burn ban lifted, residents still urged to use caution

So far, the rain-dancing is working.

After a week of off-and-on rainfall averaging a total of four inches, and another system moving through Monday, Governor Robert Bentley and the Alabama Forestry Commission lifted the no-burn order that had been in affect across the state.

Thanks to the significant rainfall, the release said, the major threat for wildfires has been largely reduced.

Residents can once again burn debris or have contained campfires, but any fires greater than a quarter-acre in size or within 25 feet of a forested area will require a burn permit. Burning without a permit is classified as a Class B misdemeanor, and can result in up to six months in jail and/or a $3,000 fine.

The Forestry Commission still urged residents to exercise extreme caution and monitor all fires closely, and to immediately call emergency personnel if fires begin to get out of control.

The release said the Commission will continue to monitor the situation, and if dry conditions return, the burn ban may be reinstated.

Despite the recent rain, the National Weather Service reported over the weekend that the Birmingham area was still around 11 inches behind normal rainfall totals, and the Birmingham Water Works Board has still not dropped the area below a Stage 4 drought.

"Although all counties in the state will return to having burn permits available, we should bear in mind that Alabama, like much of the South, is still experiencing extreme drought conditions this fall," said Interim State Forester Gary Cole in the announcement.

Weather forecasts Monday indicated more possibilities for rain later this week, with temperatures dropping significantly for the weekend.