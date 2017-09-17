Budget approval, recognitions on the agenda for Monday council meeting

× Expand Emily Featherston

The Vestavia Hills City Council will have several notable items of business to attend to Monday evening, but first, there will be several recognitions and proclamations, including the promotional ceremony of Fire Chief Marvin Green.

Green was announced as the new fire chief for the city on Thursday, Sept. 14, filling the vacancy left by former chief Jim St. John earlier this year.

The largest item of business on the council agenda will be the approval of the 2018 fiscal year budget. The budget, which is approximately $1.46 million larger than the 2017 budget, includes a variety of big-ticket items, such as a new sanitation contract with Republic Services and several new city employee positions and public safety positions.

Several maintenance contracts, including right-of-way clearing and “inside the fence” grounds maintenance at city parks are on the table, and the council will also consider a set of easements granting Alabama Power access to Byrd Park, the former Altadena Valley Country Club and Wald Park.

Finally, the council will vote on a through-road agreement with Jefferson County. According to the agenda for the meeting, the agreement will put the following roads under maintenance by Jefferson County, due to their nature as connecting roads: Rocky Ridge Road, Columbiana Road, Shades Crest Road, Dolly Ridge Road from Rocky Ridge Road to Cahaba River Road, Green Valley Road, Crosshaven Drive from Dolly Ridge Road to the northern Vestavia city limits, Cahaba River Road, Tyler Road from Columbiana to the city limits, Acton Road and Altadena Road.

For each road, Jefferson County will be responsible for resurfacing and maintenance, guardrails, signage for traffic control, maintenance of cross drains under the road, vegetation control, debris cleanup after storms, permitting for utility cuts and maintenance of bridges.

The city will be responsible for traffic control, roadside drains, zoning and control of access, regular debris pickup and litter control, pedestrian walkways, and right of way management.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m., shortly after a 4:30 p.m. work session. The work session will take place in the Executive Conference Room, and the council meeting will take place in the City Council Chambers. Both area located at City Hall at 1032 Montgomery Highway.

For a full agenda, visit the city’s website here.