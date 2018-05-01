Authorities identify Vestavia Hills man as victim of fatal wreck on U.S. 280

A Vestavia Hills man died Monday following running head-on into an 18-wheeler.

Matthew Russell, 35, was declared dead on the scene, according to Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans. Russell was traveling northbound on U.S. 280 when he crossed the median and ran head-on into an 18-wheeler traveling southbound, Evans said. A third vehicle was also traveling southbound and came into contact with the crash.

The wreck occurred around 1:15 p.m. in front of Autry Electronics, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and closed down all three southbound lanes for at least an hour.

Russell was the only fatality or injury, Evans said.