April hot car death ruled tragic accident

The death of a one-year-old from hyperthermia due to being left in a hot car on April 7 has been ruled an accident, according to a release from the Jefferson County District Attorney's office.

The Vestavia Hills Police Department was called to the 2000 block of Columbiana Road at 4:38 p.m. on April 7, when a child was found unresponsive in the back seat of a parked truck.

The one-year-old male child was immediately transported to Children's of Alabama, but was pronounced dead upon arrival at 5:06 p.m.

The District Attorney's office said in the Thursday, July 13 release that VHPD had provided evidence for the case, including surveillance footage, statements from the child's mother and father, cellphone records from the father, witness interviews and other forensic sources.

"All evidence indicates that this was a tragic accident," the release said.

The office went on to explain that to bring charges in cases where deaths result from children being left unattended cars, there must be evidence of knowledge that they were "recklessly" leaving their child in the car or purposefully doing so with criminal intent.

While the events are tragic, the release said law enforcement and the office found no evidence that a crime was committed.

"This was a terrible tragedy for the family to endure, and it was difficult for the first responders and law enforcement who were involved, as well," the release said. "Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with those involved in this disastrous accident."

As the weather continues to heat up over the coming months, law enforcement agencies nationwide urge parents and caregivers to do whatever is necessary to remember children in the backseat.

Safe Kids of Alabama recommends the "ACT" protocol to prevent the hospitalizations and deaths from hot cars:

► Avoiding heatstroke by never leaving a child alone in a vehicle or in a position to get trapped in one.

► Creating a way to remember a child is in the car, such as leaving a cellphone or shoe in the back seat.

► Take action by calling 911 if you see a child alone in a car.

[Click here for more tips from Safe Kids and Children's of Alabama.]