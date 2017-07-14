Alabama Power work to close Pumphouse Road for day of July 19

× Expand Summit roadwork rear entrance Orange barrels line the road along the Cahaba Heights entrance to the summit.

Alabama Power will be performing infrastructure upgrades along Pumphouse Road from U.S. 280 to Dolly Ridge Road on Wednesday, July 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The work will require this section of Pumphouse Road to be closed to through traffic. (Residents of in that area will, of course, be permitted access to their residence.)

In the event of inclement weather, the work will be performed on Thursday, July 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. We regret any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your patience and understanding.

--Submitted by Alabama Power, via the City of Vestavia Hills