AASB and BOE seeking feedback for superintendent search

A little more than a month into the process of finding a new superintendent for Vestavia Hills City Schools, stakeholders will now have a direct means of providing input in the process.

On Monday, VHCS announced in a press release that the Alabama Association of School Boards, which is assisting with the superintendent search, would be holding two community meetings to hear concerns and thoughts from parents and other stakeholders.

The meetings will both take place on Thursday, Oct. 19, with the first being held from 9:45-10:45 a.m. at Vestavia Hills City Hall, and the second scheduled from 4:15-5:15 p.m at the Vestavia Hills Board of Education building.

Terry Jenkins, former superintendent of Auburn City Schools and the AASB consultant working on the Vestavia search, will host the meetings.

AASB also launched an online survey, which the community can take at any time and is confidential.

“Whether you choose to take the online survey or attend one of the parent meetings, please know that your input matters as this process moves forward,” said Interim Superintendent Charles Mason in the release.

Vestavia Hills City Hall is located at 1032 Montgomery Highway, and the BOE building is located at 1204 Montgomery Highway.