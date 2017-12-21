A look ahead: Commercial properties to see redevelopment

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. The Vestavia City Center will undergo renovations in 2018 after being purchased by a new management company, Katz Properties, LLC.

In addition to public projects, two of Vestavia’s most prominent commercial properties will also see development in the coming year.

The sale of the Vestavia Hills City Center on U.S. 31 to Katz Properties, LLC, for $60.25 million was finalized in early November, and redevelopment of the nearly two-decade old shopping center will soon be in the beginning stages.

Stan Glantz, the vice president of development and construction for the New York-based company, said that the first order of business for the redevelopment will be to meet with the current tenants and determine the best arrangement in order to best suit them as well as bring in new tenants.

“In order to do it right, it’s going to take some planning and coordination with our existing tenants,” Glantz said.

The focus of the redevelopment for the main area, which currently houses Panera Bread and Planet Fitness and was referred to by Glantz as “the promenade,” will be to make the area more visitor-friendly by updating the landscape, bringing in more foot-traffic-driven businesses and covering the area.

Hopefully, Glantz said, that will make the venue more community-focused, and allow for events and programs on a more frequent basis.

Glantz said that while those projects are barely in the planning stage, renovations to the underground parking area, including repaving and better directional signage, should get underway this year.

Across town at the “700 Acres” in Liberty Park, construction on the new fuel station and On Tap Sports Cafe has already begun.

Vice President of Development for the Liberty Park Joint Venture Shawn Arterburn said those projects should go vertical in the late spring, and could be open by late summer.

Then, Arterburn said, construction on a grocer and hotel should begin in the final months of the year and early part of 2019.

Additionally, Arterburn said work on a 53-lot development of townhomes and single-family homes should go out for bid, and an adjoining park, with green space as well as unique playground equipment will get underway.