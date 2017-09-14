Marvin Green named as new fire chief

× Expand Courtesy of City of Vestavia Hills Marvin Green was named fire chief on Thursday, Sept. 14.

The vacancy left by former Fire Chief Jim St. John has finally been filled, as Interim Fire Chief Marvin Green was tapped for the role, effective immediately.

On Thursday, City Manager Jeff Downes released a statement saying he had appointed Green to the position after he went through the exhaustive evaluation measures, including an extensive interview process, background check, certification by the Jefferson County Personnel Board and a presentation by Green of a 90-day plan for the department.

"In light of this extensive evaluation, we feel that Marvin has the experience, temperament and skill set to be a successful, innovative leader of our fire service,” Downes said in the release.

Green has served as interim chief since St. John stepped down at the end of April.

His 21-year career includes 19 with Vestavia Hills, as well as six years as fire chief for Green Pond Fire Department. Green has also served as a testing specialist with the Alabama Fire College, is involved with the Alabama Mutual Aid System and is vice-chair of the AMAS Advisory Committee.

Green holds a master's degree from Jacksonville State University in emergency management and is a graduate of the National Fire Academy Executive Fire Officer Program.

“The City of Vestavia Hills is thrilled to have Marvin in the role of fire chief," Downes said. "He is an outstanding member of our fire department and is very well-respected both inside and outside the organization."

Green will be sworn in at the Monday, Sept. 18 City Council meeting at 6 p.m.